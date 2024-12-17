Authorities impose overnight curfew in cyclone-ravaged Mayotte as France rushes in aid

SAINT-DENIS, Reunion (AP) — An overnight curfew goes into force Tuesday evening as Mayotte struggles to recover from Cyclone Chido, the strongest storm to hit the French Indian Ocean archipelago in 90 years. The official death toll stands at 22, with over 1,400 injured, but authorities believe hundreds and maybe thousands of people died in Saturday’s storm. A lawmaker warned the true number may never be known, especially among undocumented migrants. One imam reported burying 30 people in a single day. Nearly 70% of the population has been affected, with widespread destruction and ongoing power and communication outages. Aid deliveries continue, and President Emmanuel Macron pledged a visit and national mourning for the cyclone’s victims.

