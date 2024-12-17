Blackwater-Nygren is the first Navajo woman to be named top prosecutor in Arizona’s Apache County

ST, JOHNS, Ariz. (AP) — Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren is the new Apache County attorney, becoming the first Navajo woman to hold the position.

The county Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Monday to appoint a new county attorney following the vacancy left by Michael Whiting, who has been accused of misusing public monies and threatening and intimidating a political opponent.

Blackwater-Nygren, 29, is a former Arizona legislator and the wife of Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Whiting won reelection last month but cannot serve because he has been suspended from practicing law since Nov. 1. The board removed Whiting from office earlier this year, but not before the deadline to be on the 2024 ballot.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes served as acting Apache County attorney before Blackwater-Nygren was sworn in Monday.

Blackwater-Nygen, who earned a law degree from Stanford, was among three candidates considered.

She will serve as county attorney until the 2026 election when the position will be on the ballot.

Blackwater-Nygren said she will recuse herself from any conflicts involving the Navajo Nation because of her first lady status.

Around 70% of Apache County is part of the Navajo Nation, which is the country’s largest reservation at more than 16 million acres and spans areas of northeastern Arizona, northwestern New Mexico and southeastern Utah.