Brazilian Santa swaps sleigh for Jet Ski to deliver toys — and joy — to disabled children in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Dozens of children with disability gathered on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana beach on Tuesday to receive presents — and joy — from the white-bearded man, a joint effort by the city’s firefighters and nonprofit associations. Under 27 Celsius degrees weather, firefighter sargeant Thiago Carvalho de Paiva wore Santa Claus costumes in tropical Rio, moving through the water as beachgoers cheered. “We wanted to find a special way for Santa Claus to arrive,” said Renato Grigorovski, a spokesman for Rio’s firefighters’ department.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.