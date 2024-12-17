Former radio broadcaster and Australian rugby coach Alan Jones denies indecent assault charges

SYDNEY (AP) — Retired Sydney radio broadcaster and former Australian national rugby coach Alan Jones has denied all allegations after he appeared in a court charged with multiple sex crimes against 10 males over two decades. The 83-year-old made his first court appearance in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court on Wednesday following his arrest last month. He was not asked to enter pleas to the 34 charges of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, sexually touching without consent and common assault. But Jones told media outside the court he would fight all charges in a jury trial. Jones hosted a popular Sydney morning radio show from 2002 until he retired in 2020.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.