Kamala Harris is set to deliver a post-election message to Maryland students

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to Maryland to give a speech to students. It will likely be her most extensive remarks since her concession speech to Donald Trump. A White House official said Harris’ speech Tuesday will focus on how politicians should present an optimistic vision for the future. It’s unclear what Harris’ next steps will be after her term ends. Harris could try to position herself as a leader of the anti-Trump opposition. There’s also speculation that she could run for governor in her home state of California in 2026.

