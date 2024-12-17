Multiple car crashes close 24-mile-long bridge outside of New Orleans after sudden fog

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Several people in southeast Louisiana have been injured after foggy conditions contributed to several car crashes that forced the closure of the 24-mile-long bridge connecting the south and north shores of Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain. Carlton Dufrechou, the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway’s general manager, says both spans of the bridge were closed just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The causeway was not expected to reopen until sometime in the afternoon at the earliest, complicating life for commuters in metropolitan New Orleans. Local news outlets report that at least 11 people were taken to area hospitals. Dufrechou said a fast-developing morning fog was likely a contributing factor in the accidents.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.