Ontario’s premier says Trump’s tariffs would be a disaster for US markets

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s most populous province says President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to impose sweeping 25% tariffs on all Canadian products would be a “disaster” that would hurt U.S. stock markets. Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that he’s “extremely worried” about Trump’s plan to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people and that could lead to migrants heading north. Ford said tariffs won’t work considering how integrated the U.S. and Canadian economies are, noting that in the auto sector alone parts and go back and forth between Canada-U.S. border seven or eight times before being assembled in Ontario or Michigan.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.