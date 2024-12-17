Rescue of injured spelunker from Italian cave clears a difficult passage on Day 4

MILAN (AP) — Rescue officials say the operation to transport an injured spelunker out of a cave in northern Italy has cleared a difficult passage Tuesday. The officials say they have left the uncharted part of the Bueno Fonteno cave and entered the main tunnel. The operation is in its fourth day and is expected to continue at least another day and a half. Rescuers are moving slowly as 32-year-old Ottavia Pina suffered multiple fractures during a fall on Saturday. It was her second time in 17 months to be rescued from the same cave northeast of Bergamo.

