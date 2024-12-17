Rescuers dig for survivors of Vanuatu earthquake that killed 14 people and injured more than 200

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 7.3 earthquake that struck off Vanuatu killed at least 14 people, injured hundreds more and caused widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation, officials said Wednesday. Rescuers frantically dug through the rubble of collapsed buildings after the quake hit on Tuesday afternoon. Three people were dramatically rescued while others were killed inside. The government said 200 people were treated for injuries at the hospital. The sea port and airport are not operational and water and power are out in the largest city, Port Vila. The extent of damage from landslides outside the capital is not known.

