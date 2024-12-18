A trailing North Carolina Supreme Court candidate asks the court to get involved in his race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A trailing candidate in a very close election last month for the North Carolina Supreme Court has asked that court to get involved legally in his race. Jefferson Griffin is a Republican member of the state Court of Appeals who trails Democratic Associate Justice Allison Riggs by about 730 votes. Griffin asked the state’s highest court Wednesday to prevent election officials from counting over 60,000 ballots that he argues weren’t lawfully cast in his race. The State Board of Elections last week voted to dismiss protests on the matter. Riggs has declared herself the winner, and her campaign says Griffin should concede.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.