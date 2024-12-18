Skip to Content
Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen’s rebel-held capital and port city after Houthi attack targets Israel

Published 7:08 PM

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel’s military conducted airstrikes early Thursday morning targeting Yemen’s Houthi rebel sites. The Israeli military’s statement said it hit targets both inland and on Yemen’s coast, without elaborating. The Houthis earlier announced strikes targeted the rebel-held capital of Sanaa and the Red Sea port city of Hodeida. The Houthis earlier launched a missile targeting central Israel that caused sirens to sound in Tel Aviv and other areas. The Israeli military said it shot down the missile before it entered Israeli territory.

