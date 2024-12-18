Biden honors memory of his late first wife and baby daughter who died in a 1972 Delaware car crash

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is remembering his first wife and baby daughter who were killed in a car crash in Delaware in 1972 weeks after he was first elected to the Senate. Biden, his current wife Jill, and son Hunter and his family attended a private memorial mass at a Wilmington, Delaware, church on Wednesday’s 52nd anniversary of their deaths. Biden was in Washington when he was informed about the crash that killed his wife, Neilia, and year-old daughter, Naomi, a week before Christmas. Their young sons, Beau and Hunter, were gravely injured. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

