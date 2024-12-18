Capybaras take their turn as the holiday season’s ‘it’ animal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Capybaras are having a big moment. The world’s largest rodent is the latest in a long line of “it” animals to get star treatment during the holiday season. Shoppers can find plush capybaras, capybara slippers, capybara bath bombs and capybara phone cases. Tiny versions of the semi-aquatic South American creatures wander across a wide range of traditional gift items. Last year, it was the axolotl, an endangered Mexican amphibian. Owls, hedgehogs, foxes and sloths also had recent turns in the spotlight. Experts say social media is speeding up the trend cycle. Adult collectors also are increasing the demand for new and interesting varieties of plysh toys.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.