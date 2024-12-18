Capybaras take their turn as the holiday season’s ‘it’ animal
Associated Press Writers
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Capybaras are having a big moment. The world’s largest rodent is the latest in a long line of “it” animals to get star treatment during the holiday season. Shoppers can find plush capybaras, capybara slippers, capybara bath bombs and capybara phone cases. Tiny versions of the semi-aquatic South American creatures wander across a wide range of traditional gift items. Last year, it was the axolotl, an endangered Mexican amphibian. Owls, hedgehogs, foxes and sloths also had recent turns in the spotlight. Experts say social media is speeding up the trend cycle. Adult collectors also are increasing the demand for new and interesting varieties of plysh toys.