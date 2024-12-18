China has expanded its nuclear force and strengthened ties to Russia, the Pentagon says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon report says China is expanding its nuclear force, has increased military pressure against Taiwan and has strengthened its ties with Russia over the past year. Those actions are accelerating key areas of conflict with the United States. The report also notes that the recent rash of corruption allegations within China’s powerful Central Military Commission is hurting Beijing’s military growth and could slow its campaign to modernize. The report released Wednesday comes as the Biden administration works to maintain a balance with China. The U.S. building up military forces in Asia while encouraging increased communications between the two countries at the diplomatic and military levels.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.