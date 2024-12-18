Former top aide to New York City’s mayor expected in court on criminal charges, AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected in court Thursday to face corruption charges in the latest blow to an administration beset by searches, resignations and the mayor’s own indictment. Two people familiar with the matter say Ingrid Lewis-Martin, who resigned Sunday as Adams’ chief adviser and one of the most powerful officials in City Hall, is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in state court in Manhattan. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The specific charges against Lewis-Martin have not been publicly announced and remain unclear.

