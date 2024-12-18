France’s highest court upholds corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest court has upheld an appeal court decision which had found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence peddling. The Court of Cassation said “the convictions and sentences are therefore final.” Sarkozy, who faces one year in prison, is entitled to ask to be detained at home with an electronic bracelet — as is the case for any sentence of two years or less. He was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling by both a Paris court in 2021 and an appeals court in 2023 for trying to bribe a magistrate in exchange for information about a legal case in which he was implicated. Sarkozy said “I will assume my responsibilities and face all the consequences” in a statement released on X.

