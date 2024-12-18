House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release Matt Gaetz ethics report, source says

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has voted in secret to release the long-awaited ethics report into ex-Rep. Matt Gaetz, raising the possibility that the allegations against the Florida Republican who was President-elect Donald Trump’s first choice for attorney general could be made public in the coming days.

The decision by the bipartisan committee was made earlier this month, according to a person familiar with the vote who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday. CNN first reported the vote.

Gaetz lashed out on social media, again denying any wrongdoing. He criticized the committee for its move after he had left Congress, saying he will have “no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

“It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanized, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life,” Gaetz said. “I live a different life now.”