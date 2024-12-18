Liberia’s parliament building catches fire as anti-government protests enter a second day
Associated Press
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Fire broke out inside Liberia’s parliament building during a protest against moves to remove the speaker from office and amid calls for the president to resign. The blaze on Wednesday came during a second day of protests and marked the second time in recent days that the parliament building in the capital city of Monrovia has caught fire. Local media reported that two police trucks carrying suspects left the scene.