Manhattan man pleads guilty to helping establish secret Chinese police station in NYC

Published 12:08 PM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan resident has pleaded guilty to helping establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government. Chen Jinping entered the guilty plea on a single count of conspiracy to act as an agent of a foreign government in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday. Prosecutors say Chen helped run a Chinese government office that performed some basic services, such as Chinese driver’s license renewals, but also located pro-democracy activists of Chinese descent living in the U.S. for the Chinese government. China is believed to be operating secretive police outposts in countries around the globe.

