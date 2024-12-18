Minnesota deputies saw 250 animals suffering at purported rescue. Weeks later, only 70 were left

HINES, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials this month went to a purported rescue facility to remove more than 250 animals living in crates caked with excrement. They found a pile of ashes and animal bones. Only 70 animals escaped alive. The two owners have been charged with 10 counts of felony animal torture. The shelter that took in the surviving animals had to build temporary housing to accommodate so many new cats and dogs. A vet treating the animals says they are doing well. But an advocate says more should have been done to remove the remaining animals that apparently did not survive.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.