Global warming can’t be ignored, Montana’s top court says, upholding landmark climate case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s Supreme Court has upheld a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents’ constitutional right to a clean environment by permitting oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming. The justices, in a 6-1 ruling Wednesday, upheld an August 2023 decision by a state judge. That decision was considered a breakthrough in attempts by young environmentalists and their attorneys to use the courts to leverage action on climate change. The justices found unconstitutional a policy that prevented Montana from considering the effect of greenhouse gases when issuing permits for fossil fuel development.

