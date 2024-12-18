Russia says suspect detained in killing of senior general in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian intelligence agency say that it has detained a suspect in the killing of a senior general in Moscow. The suspect was described as an Uzbek citizen recruited by Ukrainian intelligence services. Russia’s Federal Security Service or FSB didn’t name the suspect but said he was born in 1995. The FSB said in a statment Wednesday that the suspect said himself that he was recruited by Ukrainian special services. Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov was killed Tuesday by a bomb hidden in a scooter outside his apartment building in Moscow. The killing came a day after Ukraine’s security service leveled criminal charges against him. A Ukrainian official said the service carried out the attack.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.