Skip to Content
News

Several children killed in a stampede at a fair in Nigeria, official says

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:08 AM

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Several children in southwestern Nigeria were killed Wednesday in a stampede during a holiday fair organized by a school, the local governor said.

The stampede occurred at the Islamic High School Basorun in Oyo state, and security forces have been deployed to prevent further deaths, Oyo state Gov. Seyi Makinde said.

“We sympathise with the parents whose joy has suddenly been turned to mourning due to these deaths,” the governor said.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content