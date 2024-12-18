South Korea’s acting leader to veto opposition-sponsored bills, deepening political strife
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s acting leader says he will veto a spate of contentious bills sponsored by the main opposition party, deepening political strife in the wake of parliament’s impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol. Four of the six bills to be vetoed by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo are meant to introduce greater state financial assistance programs for the country’s agriculture and fisheries industries. The ruling and opposition parties have been bickering over how much authority Han, the country’s No. 2 official, has assumed since the opposition-controlled parliament voted to suspend Yoon’s presidential powers over his short-lived Dec. 3 martial law.