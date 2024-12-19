Skip to Content
News

2 killed and 3 injured when freight train derails in small West Texas city

KVIA
By
New
Published 9:43 AM

PECOS, Texas (AP) — Two Union Pacific employees were killed and three people were injured when a freight train collided with a tractor-trailer and derailed in a small West Texas city, authorities said Thursday.

The train derailed around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Pecos, the city said on Facebook. Union Pacific said Thursday that two employees had been killed.

A city official said Wednesday evening that no hazardous chemicals the train was carrying had been released in the derailment. Leaked diesel fuel was contained.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content