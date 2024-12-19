Skip to Content
$2 million grant given to El Paso for port of entry upgrades

Published 10:42 PM

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $2 million to the city of El Paso. The funds will go towards the six international ports of entry in the El Paso area. 

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, announced the funding. She says the money will be used to upgrade outdated infrastructure within the city, with particular care given to innovation and customer service.

The grant is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. 

Carter Diggs

