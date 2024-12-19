A Minnesota man whose juvenile murder sentence was commuted to remain jailed amid appeal in new case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man yelled “Y’all don’t stop fighting” to his supporters after a judge decided not to free him from custody as he appeals his conviction in a gun and drug case. That case drew attention because it followed the commutation of his life sentence in a high-profile murder case. Myon Burrell was locked up for life at 16 for the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards, a Minneapolis girl who was hit by a stray bullet. He maintained his innocence. Ultimately, he was freed in 2020 after 18 years behind bars. But then came a traffic stop and new charges. The judge decided Thursday to keep Burrell in custody.

