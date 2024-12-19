Alaska governor asks Trump to roll back restrictions on oil and gas drilling

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s wish list for the incoming Trump administration includes oil and gas exploration in the pristine Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and reversing restrictions on logging and road-building in a temperate rainforest that provides habitat for wolves, bears and salmon. Dunleavy has asked President-elect Donald Trump to issue a state-specific executive order aimed at achieving those goals and others. Along with other Republican political leaders in the state, he has expressed excitement about Trump’s return to the White House and sees him as being more friendly to resource development in Alaska than President Joe Biden. Dunleavy outlined his requests in a letter to Trump.

