Alberta’s premier says Americans will pay a lot more for gas if Trump applies 25% tariffs on Canada

TORONTO (AP) — The premier of Canada’s oil-rich province of Alberta says Americans will pay a lot more for gas if President-elect Donald Trump imposes a 25% tariff on all Canadian products. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told The Associated Press in an interview on Thursday that American refineries won’t have much choice but to increase the price of gas. Alberta provides 4.3 million barrels of oil a day to the United States. She noted that Canada is responsible for 25% of America’s energy needs. Smith also talked about the uncertainty with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau facing calls from within his own party to resign. She urged for an election so that Canada is stronger at the negotiating table.

