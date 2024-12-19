An Uzbek man is charged in Moscow with killing a Russian general in a bombing claimed by Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian state media says that an Uzbek citizen accused of acting on behalf of Ukraine has been charged by Russian authorities with this week’s assassination of a senior Russian general and his assistant. The bombing has been claimed by Ukraine’s security services. Akhmadzhon Kurbonov was ordered detained until at least Feb. 17 in Tuesday’s detonation of a bomb aboard an electric scooter that killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia’s Radiation, Biological and Chemical Protection Forces, the Tass state news agency reported. Kurbonov was charged with the killings, carrying out a terrorist act and illegally manufacturing explosives, the news agency said.

