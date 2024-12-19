Elon Musk considers funding Nigel Farage’s populist party, a move that could shake up UK politics

LONDON (AP) — British politician Nigel Farage says talks are underway about Elon Musk making a hefty donation to Farage’s party Reform U.K. The Times of London reported it could be as much as 100 million pounds ($127 million), which would be the largest political donation in U.K. history. The reports have sparked calls for Britain’s rules on political donations to be tightened. Musk is a key player in the incoming U.S. administration, and British politicians are absorbing the news that he could turn his disruptive attention to the U.K. British political parties can accept unlimited donations, as long as the donors are U.K. voters or companies registered in Britain. Critics say that is a loophole that allows foreign influence in U.K. politics.

