Man suspected of killing 3 people fatally shot by police near Chicago
BERWYN, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a 24-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting three people in central Illinois has been killed after firing shots at police in suburban Chicago. Police say officers in Berwyn were responding to a report of a man with a gun Wednesday when he ran from them. The man forced himself into a home where he shot and killed two dogs before he ran into a yard. Police say Thursday that he refused commands to stop and then shot at Berwyn officers, who returned fire and struck him. The man was suspected in three shooting deaths in Mahomet, which is southwest of Chicago.