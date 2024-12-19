Max Muhleman, who revolutionized seat licensing and helped bring pro sports to Charlotte, dies at 88

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sports marketer Max Muhleman, who was credited with the concept of developing the permanent seat license in professional sports and helping the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets land expansion teams, has died at 88. Muhleman died on Saturday in Charlotte peacefully after battling some heart-related issues, according to his son Lee Patterson. Muhleman worked closely with Panthers founder Jerry Richardson in his quest to bring an NFL franchise to the Carolinas in the early 1990s. Muhleman helped deliver the closing pitch at the October 1993 owners’ meetings for Richardson, who would ultimately be unanimously selected as the league’s 29th team. The Panthers began playing in 1995.

