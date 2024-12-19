Pentagon warns that a government shutdown will cost troops their pay over the holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon is warning that Republicans’ decision to abandon a congressional spending plan will cost troops their paychecks over the holidays unless some agreement is reached before Friday’s deadline to prevent a government shutdown. The Pentagon press secretary, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, says even if they don’t get paid, those troops will be required to report for duty both overseas and at home. He says without an agreement to fund the government, troops will not receive their end-of-month paychecks, reservists drilling after Friday will not be paid, and federal civilians who are required to work during a shutdown also will not be paid.

