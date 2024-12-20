A court ruling could tip the majority to Republicans in the Minnesota House

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota House Republicans could start the 2025 legislative session in the majority after a judge ruled that a Democratic candidate didn’t meet the residency requirements for his suburban district. Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro ruled Friday that Curtis Johnson didn’t live in the Roseville-area district for the required six months ahead of the election and is therefore ineligible. House Democrats said they would immediately appeal. Legislative leaders from both parties have been proceeding under the assumption that the House would be tied 67-67. If Johnson can’t take office, Republicans would have a 67-66 majority until a special election could be held.

