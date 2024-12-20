Croatian police say a teenager has injured several students and his teacher in a knife attack

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A student injured his teacher and several other students in a knife attack at his school in the Croatian capital, Zagreb, police said Friday. They said the attack happened at 9:50 a.m. at a school in the Precko neighborhood. They described the attacker as a “young male” and said he had been detained. They did not confirm media reports that one student had died. Video footage published by Croatian media showed children running away from the school building.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.