Malaysia agrees to resume ‘no find, no fee’ hunt for flight MH370, 10 years after plane disappeared

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government has agreed in principle to accept a second “no find, no fee” deal from a U.S. company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday that Cabinet ministers gave the nod last week for Texas-based Ocean Infinity, which mounted a private search in 2018, to continue the hunt in a new 5,800-square-mile site in the ocean. He said negotiation with Ocean Infinity is expected to be finalized early 2025. The Boeing 777 plane vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

