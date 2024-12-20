New damage delays I-40 reopening in North Carolina closed by Helene

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The reopening of a section of Interstate 40 in western North Carolina that collapsed during Hurricane Helene has been delayed after more asphalt from eastbound lanes fell this week. The primary road connection between North Carolina and eastern Tennessee was severed in late September during flooding in the Pigeon River gorge. The state Transportation Department says the hope initially was to reopen the westbound lanes to two-way traffic early next month. Now it’s unclear when that will happen as engineers must determine the area is safe enough for drivers in such a narrow area.

