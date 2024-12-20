Senate to take final vote on boosting Social Security benefits for many public service retirees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is moving to a final vote on a proposal to boost Social Security payments for millions of people, potentially pushing a longtime priority for former public employees through Congress in one of its last acts for the year. The bipartisan bill next heads to President Joe Biden. It will eliminate longtime reductions to Social Security benefits for nearly 3 million people who receive pensions because they worked in federal, state and local government, or public service jobs like teachers, firefighters and police officers. Advocates say the Social Security Fairness Act rights a decades-old disparity, though it will also further strain Social Security Trust Funds at a time when the program is approaching insolvency.

