El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- SUNDT Construction hosted a toy drive at Tays Apartments, it is located at 2114 Magoffin Ave, El Paso, TX 79901. The toy drive took place Friday December the 20th at 1 p.m. The company says they want to give back to the community during the holidays.

