What’s next for the man charged with killing UnitedHealthcare’s CEO?
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The man charged with gunning down United Healthcare’s CEO outside a Manhattan hotel is now in a federal jail after being returned to New York City in dramatic fashion. Luigi Mangione appeared in Manhattan federal court Thursday to face charges that could bring the death penalty. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate must still answer to a state murder indictment. Prosecutors say the two cases will proceed on parallel tracks, with the state charges expected to go to trial first. Mangione is being held in a notorious Brooklyn jail home to other famous names, including Sean “Diddy” Combs.