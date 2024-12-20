Wisconsin police chief overseeing school shooting probe is named to Seattle job

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Madison, Wisconsin, police chief has been named as the chief of police in Seattle. Friday’s announcement comes five days after he was thrust into the national spotlight because of a school shooting in Madison that killed a teacher and student. Shon Barnes’ departure comes as Madison police are still in the early days of their investigation into what motivated 15-year-old Natalie “Samantha” Rupnow to open fire at Abundant Life Christian School. Teacher Erin West and 14-year-old freshman Rubi Patricia Vergara were killed. Authorities say Rupnow killed herself. Barnes was a known finalist for the Seattle job before the shootings.

