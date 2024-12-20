Zambian police arrest 2 over alleged plot to bewitch President Hichilema

LUSAKA, Zambia. (AP) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly plotting to harm Zambia’s president Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft. Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Friday in a statement that the two suspects, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Leonard Phiri, 43, were allegedly hired by Nelson Banda, the young brother to fugitive lawmaker Jay Banda. He said the suspects disclosed that they had agreed to receive a full payment of $7,400.

