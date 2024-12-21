Blake Lively accuses ‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign
Associated Press
Blake Lively has accused her “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment on the set of the movie and a subsequent effort to “destroy” her reputation in a legal complaint. The complaint obtained by The Associated Press precedes a lawsuit. The New York Times reported it was filed Friday with the California Civil Rights Department. It names Baldoni, the studio behind “It Ends With Us” and Baldoni’s publicists among the defendants. An attorney for Baldoni and the studio called the claims “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” “It Ends With Us” was released in August and is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel.