It’s eggnog season. The boozy beverage dates back to medieval England but remains a holiday hit
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It’s eggnog season. At Scoma’s Restaurant in San Francisco, this holiday’s batch of eggnog began 11 months ago. Nearly a thousand egg yolks, gallons upon gallons of heavy cream and roughly $1,000 worth of vanilla beans come together with sugar and a mega-cocktail of sherry, brandy and aged rum. Eggnog’s roots date back to medieval England and a drink called “posset,” which included hot milk or cream, alcohol and spices. Recipes have evolved in the centuries since then, but some remain secret. Like the formula for the famous eggnog daiquiri at Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop in New Orleans.