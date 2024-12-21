Las Cruces woman facing homelessness during the holidays

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)--Sandra BarMcQ is a 82-year-old woman who has been an activist in her community for the last 39 years. Today those she has supported over the years came out to show her some support.

BarMcQ says she was told by her rental property management that she doesn't have the option to renew her lease and she must vacate the property by the end of the year.

BarMcQ, who is battling leukemia says because of her health she has specific housing requirements and she is unable to find a place within her budget that can accommodate her needs.

One of the biggest issues BarMcQ has is she was not given a reason why she is unable to renew her lease. BarMcQ along with community activists and state representatives held signs and stood in front of her home to bring awareness to the challenge many people are facing.

State Representative Sarah Silva says these are problems that can be solved at the city level and state level. She says she is committed as state representative to make sure that the legislature discusses and passes protections for tenants in New Mexico.