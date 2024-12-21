Senate review of Supreme Court ethics finds more luxury trips and urges enforceable code of conduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nearly two-year investigation by Democratic senators of Supreme Court ethics details more luxury travel by Justice Clarence Thomas and urges Congress to establish a way to enforce a new code of conduct. Any movement on the issue appears unlikely as Republicans prepare to take control of the Senate in January, underscoring the hurdles in imposing restrictions on the court, which has seen its public confidence plunge to record lows. Republicans have said ethics investigations are a way to undermine the conservative-majority court.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.