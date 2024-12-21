What we know about the deadly Christmas market attack in Germany

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — Officials say five people have been killed, including a 9-year-old, after a Saudi doctor drove into a Christmas market teeming with holiday shoppers in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday. City official Ronni Krug didn’t provide further information on the adults killed in the attack. He said 200 people were injured, of whom 41 were in serious or very serious condition. Prosecutors said the suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and bodily harm. Germans have been mourning the victims of the attack which has shaken their sense of security.

