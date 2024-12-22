ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Temperatures remain above-normal until Christmas Day

Happy Sunday to the Borderland. We are on track for another above-normal day in the Borderland, we are expected to rise into the upper 60s and drop down to the 40s tonight.

This warm pattern will continue until Christmas Day where a cold front will cool the area down to more normal temps for the latter half of the week. Unfortunately for the Borderland, rain chances are looking slim, but instead we will get breezy to windy conditions on Christmas Day.

If you plan to travel this Christmas Week, conditions will be perfect before Christmas in the South.