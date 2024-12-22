Albanian prime minister says TikTok ban was not a ‘rushed reaction to a single incident’

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says the ban on TikTok his government announced was “not a rushed reaction to a single incident.” Prime Minister Edi Rama said the government will shut down TikTok for one year, accusing the popular video service of inciting violence and bullying, especially among children. Authorities have held 1,300 meetings with teachers and parents since the November stabbing death of a teenager by another teen after a quarrel that started on social media apps. Ninety percent of them approve of the ban on TikTok. Following Tirana’s decision, TikTok asked for “urgent clarity from the Albanian government” on the case of the stabbed teenager.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.